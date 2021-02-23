The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Feb. 11-18:
Peggy Bandy: 62; 4017 Lee St., Zachary; theft
Melvin Cobb: 37; 9508 Redwood Lake Blvd, Zachary; theft
William Constantine: 38; 4627 41st St, Zachary; molestation of a juvenile
Seger Doucet: 35; 8850 Main St., Zachary; possession of Schedule II drugs
Jane Dunbar: 28; 14035 Blairstown Drive, Baker; theft
Jessica Fuller: 34; 25628 Joan St., Zachary; theft
Latrelle Hodge: 47; 14149 Chenal Road, Jarreau; theft
Malcolm Martin: 43; 9962 Ave. G, Baton Rouge; possession of marijuana
Donnanecia Morris: 25; 166 Cherry St., Woodville, Mississippi; theft
Hannah Stubbs: 21; 20649 Liberty Road, Pride; theft