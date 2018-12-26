Zachary Broncos earn spots on All-District team
The senior football players at Zachary will look back at their careers and remember winning three titles in four years, no easy feat. Doing that against the best competition in Louisiana at the highest classification adds to the accomplishment.
The Broncos have played difficult pre-district schedules, which paid off in preparation for district. Zachary ended this season beating West Monroe in what was arguably the best of all nine state championship games.
David Brewerton is the district's coach of the year, and the offensive and defensive MVPs are quarterback Keilon Brown and linebacker Wes Brady, respectively.
Others with All-District honors are:
First team, offense
- Keilon Brown, quarterback
- Chandler Whitfield, wide receiver
- Kolby Matthews, offensive lineman
- Dylan Landry, offensive lineman
- Caleb Johnson, offensive lineman
First team, defense
- Wes Brady, linebacker
- Caleb Jackson, defensive lineman
- Tyler Judson, defensive back
Second team, offense
- Buddy Davis, wide receiver
- Chris Hilton, wide receiver
- Kyle Landry, running back
- Traelon Harris, offensive lineman
Second team, defense
- Cedric Brown, defensive lineman
- Sean Burrell, defensive back
- Kenyon Martin, linebacker