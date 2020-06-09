Two students from Zachary graduated from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Kelley Schwab graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in business (entrepreneurship track), maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 3.7.
Ginger Schwab graduated with a Master of Arts in organizational leadership.
BVU's 129th commencement celebration, which was originally scheduled for May 23, has been rescheduled due to coronavirus restrictions. Graduates will be honored at a virtual ceremony June 20, and in-person Oct. 11.
Undergraduate students who graduated with honors completed a minimum of 60 credit hours from BVU and maintained a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 for cum Laude, 3.7 for magna cum laude, and 3.9 for summa cum laude.