Brittany Casey has been named director of intensive care services at Lane Regional Medical Center. She will oversee the intensive care, intermediate care and respiratory care units.
Casey is responsible for coordinating all aspects of nursing care for the units, including patient satisfaction, staffing and continuing education, and physician relations, a news release said.
Casey has more than 15 years of health care experience. Prior to this position, she was a certified critical care nurse, primary charge nurse and relief house supervisor at Lane. During her career, Casey received the Daisy Award for extraordinary nursing, along with multiple nominations for the Louisiana Nurses Foundation Nightingale Award.
She is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University and is a member of Lane’s Nursing Informatics Shared Governance Council, where she played a vital role in developing the mobile virtual critical care system.
Casey and her husband, Tony, live in Zachary with their two children, Collins, 4, and Jabe, 3 months.