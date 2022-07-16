Some controversial poles surrounding a cul-de-sac are coming down, Zachary might enact a noise ordinance and efforts to build a new City Hall have hit another roadblock.
Those were the highlights of an eventful City Council meeting Tuesday night that, in the space of about one hour, featured everything from accusations of a council member’s family partying too loudly to a rare instance of Mayor David Amrhein kicking someone out of the building.
The latter came after several minutes of heated discussion about some poles and cable that residents placed around a cul-de-sac in the Smithfield subdivision.
It was largely a reprise of the council’s previous gathering, when members raised concerns about children running into the cable while playing and people hitting the poles, which are painted yellow and set in cement, when backing vehicles out of driveways. And because the cul-de-sac lies at the end of city-owned Cherry Court, they weren’t sure whether the residents had any right to install the barriers in the first place.
On Tuesday, City Attorney John Hopewell reported that his research indicated the cul-de-sac is a servitude of the city. With that, the council voted to have the poles removed.
Michael Smith, Smithfield’s developer and a resident of the subdivision, took umbrage at the decision. The poles are there because of another safety concern, he said — someone using the cul-de-sac to back up trailers used to bring in horses being ridden late at night. Smith also maintained that the cul-de-sac belongs to either the residents or the developer.
“It was never given to the city. … The city is not a controlling factor in this,” Smith said.
“You have the right to put anything in a servitude that you want,” Amrhein said. “The city has the right, if we want, to remove it.”
“It’s not a servitude,” Smith shot back.
“There again,” the mayor said, “our research says it is.”
Smith wanted to know what the city was going to do about the horse issue. He said neighbors are upset about the animals — as well as four-wheelers — being ridden at night when it’s hard to see them and causing a lot of noise.
The city has sent letters to the property owner and his tenant telling them to remove the horses, as the lot where they’re being kept is not large enough to satisfy code requirements. Police also are abreast of the situation and have ordinances at their disposal to issue citations, Amrhein said.
Smith continued to complain about the problems in his neighborhood. By this point, Amrhein’s gavel was getting plenty of use as Smith tried to talk at the same time as council members and the mayor.
“There’s no ordinance that says you can’t ride a horse,” Amrhein interjected.
“Well, when are we going to get one? That’s the question,” Smith retorted. “When are you going to get off your ass and get it done?”
Amrhein had heard enough.
“Out!” he said, pounding the gavel on the table yet again.
Police escorted Smith out of the council chamber.
Smith was not alone in telling the council about noise problems. Earlier in the meeting, a Hancock Street resident reported that a neighbor is having loud parties and wanted to know why Zachary does not have a noise ordinance.
Councilman Lael Montgomery volunteered that his family — which includes nine siblings and their children — recently gathered at the Hancock Street property in question.
“What happened at my property was nothing illegal,” Montgomery said, adding that he had not received any other complaints. But he said he would be sure to keep the volume of music down in the future.
As for why there is no noise ordinance on the books, City Attorney Hopewell said it is difficult to write and enforce such rules. What one person considers noise may not be noise to another. And even if decibel-reading devices are used, it’s unclear whether measurements should be taken from the source of the sound, the source of the complaint or somewhere else, he said.
“I think this council would be very put upon to come up with a noise ordinance that would — well, work, for lack of a better word,” Hopewell said.
Still, council members want him to investigate other cities’ noise ordinances and help them craft one for Zachary. Councilman Bruce Thornton said some kind of decibel standard needs to be put in place.
“Right now, a lot of things are subjective, and subjectivity is just not going to cut it,” he said.
In other business, the council agreed to let the mayor advertise for bids for a new police headquarters. Plans for the facility have been in the works for a while, and it’s expected to be built on land near the Walmart on Main Street.
“This is not to say we’re going to build it,” Amrhein pointed out. “This is just to find out what it (the cost) is.”
Also, at Amrhein’s request, the council rejected bids the city received for a new City Hall. He said the bids came in over budget.
“We’re going to have to hold off right now,” he said. “We’re going to have to look at something else.”
It was the latest in a series of obstacles for the project. Initial plans for the three-story governmental building were developed by the Downtown Strategies firm, and the facility was to be constructed through a public-private partnership. Council members rejected that proposal in October, saying they weren’t comfortable with leasing land to the firm, the project’s cost and the lack of a bidding process.
The panel gave Amrhein permission to seek bids for the building in February.