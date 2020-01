Members of the Zachary Community School Board present a $500 check to the Zachary Food Pantry on Jan. 7 at the board's meeting. The money comes from the board members’ courtesy fund, which the school district provides to members to be spent at their discretion. The board chooses a different local charity to donate to each year. Attending the ceremony, from left, are School Board member Heidi Vessel; Food Pantry executive director Eelin Golan; Food Pantry volunteers Roma Prejean, Vince Giacone and Mark Antoine; and board member Brandy Westmoreland.