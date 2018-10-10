Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, fruit choices, wheat roll
Friday
Breakfast: Grits, cheese toast, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, cucumber tomato cup, fruit choices, brownie bites
Monday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, biscuit, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken and sausage gumbo, potato salad, white rice, smothered okra/tomatoes, fruit choices, crackers
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast muffin, sausage links, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Beef burritos, salsa cup, Mexican beans, corn on the cob, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, hashbrown tots, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, rice and gravy, carrot/celery cup, Asian blend veggies, fruit choices, wheat roll
Oct. 18
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast with jelly, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, carrot coins, fruit choices, garlic toast
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: Pancake, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch:Grilled cheese, hashbrown tots, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, milk
Friday
Breakfast: Cinnamon rolls, bacon, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Buffalo fish, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, biscuits, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Gumbo, rice, potato salad, seasoned green beans, fruit choice, crackers, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Mini pancakes, bacon, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Barbecue meatball subs, fries, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk choice, cream
Wednesday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, corn cobbetts, tossed salad, fruit choice, milk
Oct. 18
Breakfast: Eggs, hash browns, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Pastalaya, white beans, cabbage, tossed salad, rolls/cornbread, fruit choice, milk