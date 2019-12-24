Holiday greetings from The Plainsman staff
The holiday season forces early deadlines and lots of coordination in the newspaper business. This issue had to be ready almost a week in advance in order to make sure you have it on Christmas Day.
Editor Darlene Denstorff and writer Cathy Hughes and news aides Kristie Bihm and Marchand Jones join me in wishing a merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all of our readers.
It's a joy to bring community news to you each week. We tell the stories of everyday life in Zachary. To do this, we also depend on a few part-time folks, like contributing writers Frances Spencer and Warren Brady and photographer Jill Moore.
This is the time of year we reminisce about our favorite childhood Christmas memories.
Denstorff's memory includes a stuffed tiger she received when she was 5 or 6 years old.
"My dad worked at LSU, and he took me to see Mike often. So, receiving a stuffed Mike was exciting. More than 50 years later, I still have that faded and now unstuffed tiger. He's missing an eye and has some bald spots, but he sits on my dresser in a place of honor," Denstorff said.
I also has a stuffed tiger memory. I don't remember when I got my stuffed tiger. It was always there. What I do remember is the photo shoot involving the tiger and a sweatshirt.
The first Peach Bowl was in 1968, when I was 3. LSU and Florida State faced each other in that game. My parents went to LSU. My dad's uncle worked in the athletics department at Florida State and had sent me a Florida State sweatshirt.
My father was a newspaperman and volunteered me for the art for a preview story: Three-year-old me, wearing a Florida State shirt, holding my tiger with a purple LSU blanket wrapped around me.
It was an iconic photo in my household.
LSU won that Peach Bowl 31-27.
Take a moment in between unwrapping gifts and dashing from house to house to remember a touching moment from Christmas past.
Library activities planned
Local library branches have events planned.
In preparation for 2020, children ages 6-11 can visit the Zachary Branch at 11 a.m., Dec. 28 for a calendar story and craft. Excerpts from “About Time,” by Bruce Koscielniak, will be read and children will decorate a pre-printed 2020 calendar.
At 4 p.m. New Year's Eve, 20 somethings are invited to play "As the Ball Drops. Murder Mystery at Times Square" in the Pride-Chaneyville Meeting Room. Eight to 18 players are needed.
Contact the specific branches to register and to see if programs are still planned. Visit ebrpl.com for information.
Lights in the Village
Zachary’s Historic Village holiday LED light show continues through Jan. 5. Motorists are invited to set their radio dials to 105.9 FM and drive through thousands of blinking and twinkling lights synchronized to Christmas music, it will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.