Beth Kimmell is seeking re-election to her District 7 seat on the Zachary Community School Board.
Kimmell, 67, was on the first-elected school board in 2001, during the process to separate from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, and she has served for 11 years. She has served as president and vice president for two one-year terms.
"I have been part of the team of educators, support staff and administration that has built the schools and programs that have made the Zachary schools No. 1 in the state for thirteen years," she said in a campaign announcement. "I would like to be a part of this team for another term and help lead the system through the period of growth that is coming our way and continue pursuing excellence in education using my experience and knowledge."
"I strongly believe that our goal as school board members is to do whatever is best for our students," she said. "That means that our work is not political or driven by any other purpose but what is needed by our students."
Kimmell, a Republican, graduated from the University of Massachusetts in education and political science and served as a parent volunteer at Zachary Elementary, Northwestern Middle and Zachary High schools. She founded St. Patrick’s Episcopal Day School as a preschool in 1987 and served as administrator until 2007. She moved to Texas for three years. She returned to Zachary in 2010 and rejoined the staff at St. Patrick's EpiscopalDay School in 2104 and retired in 2015 as director.
She has been a member and past president of the Foundation Assisting Zachary Education, serves as the chartered organization representative to St. Patrick’s Cub Scout Pack 46 and Boy Scout Troop 46 and serves on the Zachary Economic Development Committee. Kimmell has been married for 46 years to her husband, Glenn. She two children, both graduates of Zachary High School.
For more information, email Kimmell at beth.kimmell@outlook.com.