On March 25, Zachary High junior Jayden Jackson won her second consecutive state title at the State Powerlifting championships held at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Add this to the list of trophies accumulating at the family abode after she won the shot put at the indoor track and field championships in February. Jackson’s 1085 pound total for the squat, bench press and deadlift was over 200 pounds more than the second place finisher in the 165 weight class. Jackson improved on each of her lift totals from the East Regional meet, increasing her squat 10 pounds, bench press 40 pounds, and adding 5 pounds to her record-setting deadlift (440). Only two other lifters in Division 1 had higher lift totals.
Jackson now holds the Louisiana High School Powerlifting Association records for bench press, deadlift and total pounds. ZHS powerlifting coach Jason Davis praised Jackson: “She continues to raise the bar and achieve more and more by being an unbelievable competitor with a great work ethic.”
Davis was quick to point to her leadership qualities, emphasizing that she is “an absolutely great teammate that is always looking for ways to help the younger lifters.”
Jackson is a junior and has another year to increase on her lift totals and intensify the pressure to add or expand the family trophy case. But let’s not say goodbye to her junior year just yet. At the Josten’s Invite on April 6 she picked up first places in the shot put (44-09) and the discus (146-10). She will defend her 2021 district titles in the shot put and discus at the District 4-5A meet April 21 to be held at Walker High School. With a strong showing at the regional meet, to be held at Zachary on April 28 , she has the opportunity to win state championships in the shot put and discus at the LHSAA State Championships on May 7 at LSU.
Big sister Kristian, a throw specialist at Southeastern, was also a former ZHS powerlifter. On March 30, she was named the Southland Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the week for the second straight time after winning the discus at the AL Schmidt Relays at Mississippi State. Her winning discus toss was 163-9, and she also placed second in the shot put with a throw of 47-8. The previous week she broke the Southeastern Track Complex record in the discus with a throw of 170-9.
Silman Advances
The 2022 Metro Golf Championship was delayed a day due to weather with an 11 a.m. start April 14. Zachary ace Drew SIlman started slow shooting a 46 on the front nine including being six over par after the first two holes. Silman pulled it together on the back nine shooting a 34 to finish in seventh place and qualify for the regional at Beau Chene Country Club Oak on April 26, with aspirations for the State Championship May 2-3.