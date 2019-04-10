Charlene Soileau Bolton was the guest speaker at the Portfolio Club’s April meeting at Plains Presbyterian Church. Jane Burk was host.
Bolton founded Charlee’s Angels of Zachary, a group of seniors willing to share their time with those confined to nursing homes. The Angels go to nursing and assisted living homes in the area entertaining and spreading cheer through music, line dancing, singing and games.
The Angels also paint ceiling tiles at the War Vets home in Jackson, and Bolton collects new or gently used stuffed animals through community donations to share with nursing home residents.
During the meeting, Portfolio Club members participated in a line dancing lesson.
For information about Charlee’s Angels, contact Soileau at charliehorse228@hotmail.com.