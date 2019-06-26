The City of Zachary Beautification Committee awards businesses whose contributions beautify and improve the City of Zachary, a news release said. Categories include landscaping and architectural.
The committee announced the Beautification Landscaping Award was presented to Oakwood Village, 4400 McHugh Road. According to the committee members, Oakwood Village has a pleasing curb appeal, with an inviting water fountain entrance. The landscaping offers a variety of blooming plants that attract the attention of those visiting the facility. The grounds are manicured and offer vibrant colors.
After reviewing nominations from the public, the beautification committee decided to also award a business that made substantial improvements to the exterior of their building and whose business visually enhances the surrounding neighborhood.
The Architectural Award was presented to Z Market, 4746 Main St. Z Market's overall building design improvements include a new façade and interior rehabilitation. To give character to the business, located at the gateway of the Zachary Historic Village, the new owners incorporated woodwork and windows from plank houses that once stood in the historical district.
Zachary Mayor David Amrhein said, "These efforts not only affect the impression given to a visitor, but they also create a contagious sense of pride for local residents as well."