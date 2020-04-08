The Louisiana Worker’s Compensation Corp. is sending dividend checks earlier than usual this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said.
Paul R. Owen, agency manager with John Hendry Insurance Agency, delivered the news April 2 to Mayor David Amrhein that the city of Zachary will receive a LWCC dividend check for $134,988.23.
LWCC President and CEO Kristin Wail said in a statement, “Through partnership from our agents, we are confident we can positively impact Louisiana businesses and workers by supporting the economic stability of the state. Our citizens and business are resilient, and together we will get through this.”
Bob Whitaker, Zachary safety officer said, “It is great to have a hands-on partner relationship with LWCC, who continues to reward municipalities for their workplace safety efforts. Through continued safety commitments in our workforce, we can reduce claims in the workplace and continue to be rewarded year after year.”