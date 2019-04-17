ZAF Annual Golf Tournament
On Monday, the Zachary Athletic Foundation will host the annual ZAF golf tournament at Copper Mill Golf Course to benefit the Zachary Community Schools Athletic Department. ZAF members and other supporters of Zachary athletics are encouraged to participate in the annual four-person scramble. Door prizes, food and beverages will be provided.
Later this spring, the foundation will award a scholarship to a male and a female senior athlete. Stay tuned for other opportunities to support Zachary athletics this spring. To become a member, ask one of the people wearing a ZAF shirt at the next Broncos baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, golf or spring football game, or other event.
For information on sponsorship or to sign up a four-person team to play in the tournament, contact Diane Leblanc at Dianne.Leblanc@zacharyschools.org or (225) 658-7332.
Softball playoffs
The Lady Broncos finished the regular season with the 31st seed in Class 5A, which earned them a trip to Shreveport on April 11 to play the No. 2 seed Airline High School. The Lady Broncos fell short to the Lady Vikings (14-0), ending the high school careers of seniors Brooke Martinez and Ashley Lopez.
Baseball
The Broncos baseball team turned up the heat with district victories over two opponents that beat the Broncos during the first round of district action. The Broncos avenged their loss to Denham Springs (3-2) on April 11 and Walker (4-0) on April 9.
On April 13, they completed their district sweep of Central (7-4) to end the week atop District 4-5A. The Broncos will repeat as district champions if they defeat Live Oak on April 15 and a sweep of Scotlandville in its doubleheader April 18. The Broncos are No. 4 in the power rankings.
Track and field
This was a particularly strong week for the Zachary track team. On April 11, Indya Jackson signed with Southeastern Louisiana University, L’Jean McKneely signed with Southern University and A’Neseya Dunn signed with Southern University. Later in the day, the boys and girls teams blew away all competition to win both divisions at the Baton Rouge Physical Therapy Relays at St. Amant High School.
Winners for the girls were Indya Jackson (200 meter and 400 meter), the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams of Kelsey White, Indya Jackson, Monet McDaniels and Kayla Clifton; 4x400-meter relay team of McDaniels, Carrington Green, Cirsten Brown and Zoa Adams; Nya Lewis (high jump); Orsciana Beard (long jump and triple jump); Micah Taylor (shot put and discus); and A’Neseya Dunn (javelin).
Winners for the boys were Sean Burrell (400-meter); Keiante Lazard (800-meter); J’Jean McKneely in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles); all the relays (4x100-meter, 4x200-meter, 4x400-meter, and 4x800-meter); Chaun Moore (high jump); and Kolby Matthews (discus). McKneely and Burrell finished 1-2 in the 110-meter hurdles.
The Broncos' next action comes April 25 when they host the LHSAA Region 2 Class 5A regional at Bronco Stadium.
Metro Golf
On April 9, the Zachary boys golf team of Kyle Bennett, Brogan Gibbon and Gray Petty set personal bests at the Metro Golf Tournament at Beaver Creek. Bennett was the low scorer for the Broncos with a 72 that was good for third-place overall. Gibbon shot a 79 and tied for seventh, and Petty shot an 81 and tied for 13th in the 48-player field. The boys and girls will compete in regionals Tuesday through Thursday with the state tournament on April 29-30 at the Wetlands.