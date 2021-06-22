Zachary Chief Administrative Officer Steve Nunnery recently retired after serving 21 years.
On June 16, his co-workers, family members and acquaintances celebrated his retirement and delivered well-wishes.
Nunnery began his career as chief financial officer with the city in 1996 and has worked under three mayors during his tenure, including John Womack, Charlene Smith and David Amrhein.
Amrhein thanked Nunnery for his dedication and loyalty to Zachary by practicing sound financial management and healthy financial reserves. He said Nunnery will be leaving the city in excellent shape with long-range financial plans.