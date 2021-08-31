Storms and pandemics
As this is being written, Louisiana is prepping for Hurricane Ida. This section will be printed before we know the effects of the storm.
And the COVID-19 pandemic continues on.
In that vein, remember to check to make sure events you are planning to attend are still being held at the same time and place.
In the meantime, please be safe during these scary times.
Christmas parade
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce announced in a recent newsletter that the Christmas parade is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 4. The announcement said, "Christmas Notes and Holiday Floats, featuring the Songs of Christmas" is the theme.
Baker Back to School Drive-Thru event postponed
In light of the inclement weather, the Baker Chamber of Commerce Back to School Drive-Thru has been moved to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4. Remember this is a masked event and that those who attend will need to remain in their vehicles.
On your mark
The Baker Buffalo Festival 2021 5k Fun Run and 1 mile walk are planned for Sept. 18 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 3325 Groom Road, in Baker.
Sign in starts at 7 a.m., race at 8 a.m. Entry is $20 and registration is at www.basa.org. For information, contact Kinta Cage at (225) 278-9117.
Help map internet speeds in rural Louisiana
Many communities in the Baton Rouge area are participating in the Delta Broadband Mapping Project.
People are asked to visit https://tinyurl.com/bxy7z4fz when in an area, fill in the form asking for an address, and then run the speed test. This allows the project to see what’s going on in the areas. And if your home or business is unable to get service, be sure to enter that information, also.
Get rid of excess items
A St. Vincent de Paul Truck will be parked at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at the church entrance, 4826 Main St., Zachary, from 9 a.m. until noon Sept. 25.
Items accepted as donations include gently used clothing; baby clothes and items; shoes; coats; sheets; towels; bedspreads; working small appliances; lamps; pots, pans, dishes; and furniture. Electronics, mattresses and box springs will not be accepted.
All donated items, except furniture, need to be placed in plastic bags or boxes.
For information, contact the church office at (225) 654-5778.