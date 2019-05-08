Amare Bridgewater-Ester, a second grader at Rollins Place Elementary School, spent last weekend working his own business and dodging the rain.
He joined children across the city, state and nation who took part in Lemonade Day 2019, which this year extended into a drier Sunday.
Melissa Bridgewater-Ester said her son took his stand business seriously, developed his own recipe and kept a journal about his learning experience. The first day, he said he learned he made $100, but he clarified that his first day’s income of $106 covered his expenses.
Learning about money and business is the mission of Lemonade Day. Lemonade Day was brought to Louisiana in 2010 by entrepreneurs John Georges, owner of The Advocate, and Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Georges and Graves both received their first taste of business by operating their own lemonade stands as youngsters.