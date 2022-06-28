The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from June 17-23:

Kenard Gaines: 26; 7913 John Turner Lane, Ethel; violation of protective orders, improper telephone communications and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Roman Jannise: 49; 10444 Blackwater Road, Baker; possession of Schedule III drugs and possession/distribution manufacturing of Schedule II drugs

Frank Johnson: 38; 4629 Ave C., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Joshua Jones: 23; 5548 Silverleaf Ave., Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery – child endangerment and failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Joshua London: 33; 5041 Lynn St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery – strangulation

Kenny Love: 21; 8950 Folly Brown Road, Clinton; monetary instrument abuse and theft

Ashton Maiden: 32; 6174 La. 63, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants

Nicholas Spann: 26; 1814 Saul Ave., Zachary; entry on or remaining in places after forbidden and theft

Denise Sullivan: 36; 5157 La., No. 8, Zachary; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles