The 11th annual Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library Community Festival is Saturday.
The free family event at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This year’s theme is "Looking Back."
The event features country fun, food, games, crafts and entertainment. Activities will include virtual reality gaming, bingo, animal meet-and-greets, a pie judging contest, needle in a hay stack and life-size games. The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders will bring a model train for a demonstration.
A washable tattoo booth, pumpkin decorating, a cake walk every hour and sack races are also planned. Various artists and craftsmen will participate, along with local vendors who’ll sell homemade and handcrafted items. The Louisiana Lagniappe Dulcimers and the Upbeats will provide music for the event.
For information, call the library's circulation desk at (225) 658-1540.