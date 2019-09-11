Habitat for Humanity opens application period
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is accepting applications for the homeownership program through Oct. 31. Applications can be accessed online at habitatbrla.org or in person at the local Habitat office, 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200. Applications may also be picked up in person at either ReStore location, 10300 Perkins Road or 4301 Airline Highway.
Chamber hosting ribbon-cuttings
The Zachary Chamber of Commerce is hosting several ribbon-cuttings in October. First is Acres and Davis Powerwash at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. Also on the calendar are Lemon grass Spa at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the chamber office, and Investar Bank, 1112 Church St., Zachary, at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22.
Photo exhibit set
The Community of Baker third Photographers Exhibit is from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Baker Branch Library. Cathy L. Gabel, Frederick Schiele and friends will show their work. For information, email Schiele at F.Schiele@yahoo.com.
Check out the trains
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders will have its exhibits open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 3406 College St., Jackson. The club has many layouts with various scales. Its latest project is setting up an HO "Toy Train" DC only layout. "This approximates what you could/can do with simple off the shelf HO products from the 1960s to present day," the club said on Facebook.
East Feliciana alumni sought for homecoming event
All alumni of East Feliciana, Clinton and Jackson high schools are invited to the East Feliciana High Homecoming Gala from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 28 at the East Feliciana PD Center, 9414 Plank Road, in Clinton. Tickets are $25 and are presale only. Deadline to purchase is Wednesday. Tables seating 10 are $250. For information, call Mia Taylor at (225) 719-7078.
First fall gazebo concert announced
The season's first Downtown Live at the Gazebo events is Friday. After 8 will play a mix of Motown, classic rock and dance music. The concert is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the gazebo on Virginia Street in Zachary. Parking will be marked with public parking signs. Guests can bring blankets and lawn chairs, but no pets. Food and drinks will be on sale.
ZHS alumnus to play concert
Cullen Wade and The Waters, a Nashville band, will perform honky-tonk classics and original songs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the performing arts center at Zachary High School, from which Cullen Wade Davezac graduated in 2006.
Save the date
Sept. 20: Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation annual Golf Tournament
Sept. 28: 13th annual Fall Bazaar for The Little School
Oct. 14: Zachary Rotary/Chamber Golf Tournament
Oct. 17: Public meeting about Baker Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan
Nov. 3: Zachary Fall Art Crawl
Dec. 3: Metro 1 annual Christmas Pot Luck Gathering
Dec. 7: Zachary Christmas Parade