Christine Guidry Law is a descendant of settlers who left France in the early 1600s, went to the maritime regions of Canada and made a home in Acadia only to be deported 150 years later before making another home in the swampy bayous of Louisiana.
In August, Law, her family band Chere Mom, and a global flock of exiles are going home to Canada for a gathering they call Congrès Mondial Acadien: a family reunion on steroids.
Chere Mom, a Cajun music band consisting of husband and wife, Wallace and Christine Law, their twins LeeAnn and Taylor Law and family member Emily Simon, have been chosen to travel with the Louisiana delegation and represent the state at the Congrès.
“It’s a very big deal when you get invited to play at the Congrès,” Christine Law said. “Not everyone gets invited and some of the top acts — like Steve Riley — don’t always get invited.”
“It’s an honor to be asked to go,” Christine Law explained. “It’s considered a really big deal in our culture because you are actually acting as ambassadors for your state."
Christine Law, a social studies teacher at Copper Mill Elementary School and cultural ambassador, said she is excited about the educational opportunities built into the event. “I’m representing Zachary, but now I’m representing the schools,” she said. “I’m not just going as a musician and as a mom or an Acadian woman; I’m also going as an educator.”
Chere Mom will join the sixth Congrès as the event marks its 25th anniversary. The international gathering is held every five years “to strengthen the ties that unite all Acadian communities throughout the world, all while showcasing a modern and authentic Acadian identity,” organizers said.
Several families of Acadian descent get together during each Congrès, reuniting with distant cousins or renewing links with their extended family. The family reunions alone can gather tens of thousands of people, while the event as a whole is expected to attract around 100,000 participants.
Chere Mom is set to leave Louisiana on Aug. 8 and will not return until Aug. 20. They will play at smaller festivals during that time. The Congrès runs Aug. 10 to Aug. 24 and Chere Mom has already been invited to the 2024 Congrès to be held in the Clare Region.
The Congrès will serve as a backdrop for major shows that will be held over the host region, as well as youth activities, conferences, various cultural and artistic events. “In addition, the Congrès coincides with the Acadien Festivals in Nova Scotia this year, so, we will also be traveling throughout that province as well to share our culture and music at various venues,” Christine Law explained. “I have also been appointed the Chief Educator to the delegation and will be going into summer programs at the local schools and libraries there to teach about Louisiana culture and history.”
“I’ll be teaching about what happened once we got to Louisiana and what our culture is like today and how we have held on to our culture,” she said. “What they want to know is how we have held on to our culture for hundreds and hundreds of years after we were disbursed throughout the world. How are we still holding on to the language and the music?”
The family band members provide a one-stop-shop for music and culture. The group has been playing as Chere Mom for about 10 years, but their individual music resume’ predates the band. Wallace Law was a concert cellist before becoming the band’s guitarist. When he’s not jamming with Chere Mom, he works as a project controls engineer.
Twins Taylor and LeeAnn Law just turned 21 and have been involved in music from an early age. LeeAnn Law started playing instruments when she was 9 and plays several instruments including the fiddle. She is the band’s fiddler and a vocalist. She is also the drum major of the marching band at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she is studying music education.
Taylor Law played the trombone before discovering the bass, his instrument in the band. He a student at Loyola in popular and commercial music and bass performance. He also plays in a heavy rock band called Rogue.
Christine Law plays the accordion and is a vocalist in the band. She and her daughter both played Cajun music and sat in on family bands before an associate suggested they all play together.
Drummer Emily Simon, a cousin, is the baby of the band and just graduated from high school in May.
Before the band hits the global stage of the Congrès, a local celebration and fundraiser will be held in Zachary. Chere Mom will headline Louisiana Saturday Night on June 29 at Zachary United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall. Jambalaya will be sold and there will be live music and dancing. “It’s a family event,” Christine Law explained. “Our family has always played venues that are open to families. We have gotten known for that because that’s what we do.”
The event will also serve as a victory lap for Taylor Law who is in remission from cancer and a way for his family to thank all the community that stood behind them during the cancer fight. Christine Law explained that her son was diagnosed with Stage 4 Burkitt lymphoma a week after his 18th birthday when he was a senior at Zachary High School.
Burkitt lymphoma is a less common type of high-grade lymphoma which can grow quite quickly. It attacks the lymphatic system. “He and I spent almost a year at MDA under the most aggressive cancer treatment possible,” Christine Law said. “We haven’t been able to celebrate with our community so we thought we would also take this opportunity to celebrate going to Canada, but to also celebrate his remission with our community.”
Christine Law said the community rallied around her son and family holding fundraisers and blood drives. “It was pretty awesome to be a part of the Zachary community at that time because they really did band together — even the school and the principal came out,” she said. “This is the perfect chance for us to say thank you.”
Taylor Law’s band Rogue had its first album debuted No. 8 on the iTunes list and while his mother admits she doesn’t know what it all means, she’s thrilled. “I hear that’s a big thing and that they have more than 125,000 followers on Spotify," Christine Law said. “Seeing him doing something like that after where we have been — we have an awesome God; God is amazing.”
The Laws planned to participate in the last Congrès five years ago but didn’t because of their son’s illness. Christine Law and LeeAnn Law have participated in the smaller Acadian festival years ago before they formed Chere Mom, but now their family will be together for the global Acadian family reunion.
“It’s a world heritage festival and a call to bring all Acadians back together in the homeland, Christine Law said. “Acadians from all over the world come together back in Canada to say 'Hey, we’re still here; you tried to get rid of us, but we’re still here.' "