After years of making do with a simple roll-call vote, the Zachary City Council will be able to vote using an electronic voting board, a news release said.
The updated voting system ensures votes are electronically displayed during the meeting.
“This voting process will make our city council meetings more efficient because the votes will be instantaneous and the meetings will move a lot faster,” Mayor David Amrhein said.
In an effort toward going paperless, the city recently issued tablets to its council members in lieu of the traditional large paper packets they usually receive before city council meetings. Officials can read and study the issues beforehand with a handheld device, which should prove to be time-saving for everyone at city hall.