More than 270 guests and community leaders attended the YMCA of the Capital Area’s Annual Celebration, which recognized the outstanding 2018 volunteers and donors who helped advance the Y’s cause to strengthen the foundation of our community. The event themed “Creating A Better Us” was held at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
During the program, the Americana YMCA recognized two outstanding volunteers. Jesse Moland was recognized as the Americana YMCA Volunteer of the Year, and Machaela Neal was recognized as the Americana YMCA Youth Volunteer of the Year.
2019 YMCA Metropolitan Board Chairman Chris Spencer highlighted the Y’s past-year achievements in the three focus areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. In 2018, more than 7,800 youth and teens participated in after-school, summer camp and teen programming.
The Y served more than 36,000 individuals through health and wellness programs and more than 4,300 men, women and children learned to swim at the Y. An additional 14,000 youth and adults participated in sports and tennis programming. The dedication of the more than 3,700 YMCA volunteers and donors, helped raise in excess of $540,000 for the YMCA in 2018. In addition, through special events and grant funding, the Y was able to provide more than $960,000 to help underserved children, families and seniors participate in YMCA programs.
A highlight of the evening included the announcement of a new program in 2019, LIVESTRONG at the YMCA. This 12-week program is designed to help cancer survivors regain their health and activity levels. “The LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program is another example of what makes the Y different. It demonstrates our continued commitment to the community and that we are so much more than a gym," said Christian Engle, YMCA of the Capital Area president/CEO.