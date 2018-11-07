Menus subject to change.
Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.
Prekindergarten through eighth grade
Thursday
Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, steamed broccoli, fruit choices, garlic toast
Friday
Breakfast: Grits, cheese toast, fruit and juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, cucumber tomato cup, fruit choices, brownie bites
Monday
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, biscuit, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken/sausage gumbo, potato salad, white rice, smothered okra/tomatoes, fruit choices, crackers
Tuesday
Breakfast: Breakfast muffin, sausage links, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Beef burritos, salsa cup, Mexican beans, corn on the cob, fruit choices
Wednesday
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, hash browns tots, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, potato tots/fries, peas and carrots, fruit choices
Nov. 15
Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast with jelly, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Thanksgiving meal — Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, fruit choice, gelatin with fruit, roll
High School
Thursday
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, granola round bar, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Thanksgiving meal — Turkey and gravy, cornbread dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk
Friday
Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, toast, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Corn dogs, corn, tossed salad, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, milk
Monday
Breakfast: Cheese grits, sausage, biscuits, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Asian popcorn chicken, stir fry/broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, garlic rolls, milk
Tuesday
Breakfast: Eggs, toast, hash browns, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Taco soup/tortilla, refried beans, corn, fruit choice, milk, jalapeños, sour cream, cheese
Wednesday
Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, fruit juice, juice, milk
Lunch: Fish, scalloped potatoes, seasoned green beans, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk
Nov. 15
Breakfast: Pancake, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk
Lunch: Manager's choice