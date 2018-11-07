Menus subject to change.

Lower elementary grades may not serve fish and seafood.

Prekindergarten through eighth grade

Thursday

Breakfast: Yogurt cup, blueberry/banana muffin, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, steamed broccoli, fruit choices, garlic toast

Friday

Breakfast: Grits, cheese toast, fruit and juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, cucumber tomato cup, fruit choices, brownie bites

Monday

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, biscuit, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken/sausage gumbo, potato salad, white rice, smothered okra/tomatoes, fruit choices, crackers

Tuesday

Breakfast: Breakfast muffin, sausage links, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Beef burritos, salsa cup, Mexican beans, corn on the cob, fruit choices

Wednesday

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, hash browns tots, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, potato tots/fries, peas and carrots, fruit choices

Nov. 15

Breakfast: Oatmeal, toast with jelly, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Thanksgiving meal — Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, fruit choice, gelatin with fruit, roll

High School

Thursday

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, granola round bar, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Thanksgiving meal — Turkey and gravy, cornbread dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, tossed salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk

Friday

Breakfast: Cheese grits, eggs, toast, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Corn dogs, corn, tossed salad, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, milk

Monday

Breakfast: Cheese grits, sausage, biscuits, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Asian popcorn chicken, stir fry/broccoli, tossed salad, fruit choice, garlic rolls, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: Eggs, toast, hash browns, yogurt, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Taco soup/tortilla, refried beans, corn, fruit choice, milk, jalapeños, sour cream, cheese

Wednesday

Breakfast: Grits, biscuits, sausage, fruit juice, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish, scalloped potatoes, seasoned green beans, tomato and cucumber salad, fruit choice, rolls, milk

Nov. 15

Breakfast: Pancake, cereal, fruit choice, juice, milk

Lunch: Manager's choice

