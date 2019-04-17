The Zachary Beautification Committee is seeking nominations for its quarterly award. The previous recipient of the award was Complete Collision on McHost Road.
Submit a nomination online at cityofzachary.org for the Zachary Community Beautification Business Award by May 10. Businesses must be in the city limits.
The winning business will receive an outdoor sign for display as well as recognition in various forms of media.
The committee wishes to recognize Zachary business owners who have made an effort to clean, repair, improve and enhance the overall aesthetics of their property to maintain the beauty of their neighborhood and surroundings, a news release said. The award is presented to encourage community improvements, enhance our city’s visual image and economic vitality.
Criteria for the business award includes pleasing curb appeal and exterior building appearance; neatly trimmed lawn, bushes and trees; property free of litter and weeds; business visually enhances the surrounding neighborhood; business made substantial improvements to the exterior of building; and property incorporates a visually pleasing color scheme.
The committee will meet May 13 and announce the winner immediately afterward.