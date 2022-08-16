Zachary Police Chief David McDavid has put his hat into the ring for the city's mayor's job.
"Living in this community almost my entire life, I’ve seen it grow and thrive," McDavid said in an announcement. "I’ve also seen the challenges we’ve overcome and those that remain on the horizon. Whether it’s rapid housing growth or crime creeping in from neighboring communities, the next five years will determine the long-term future of Zachary.
McDavid said that, as mayor, he "will strive each day to the long view and ensure we leave our community better than we found it for our children and grandchildren. Today’s decisions impact tomorrow’s generations." McDavid has served as a mentor for Zachary High School students through job shadowing for the past 20 years and as a Little League coach for more than 30 years.
"As your police chief the last 11 years, I’ve seen the best of Zachary, but also confronted those who would try to do us harm," he said. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Drug Commanders School and also served as a member of the Delta Narcotics Task Force for more than three decades.
"I’ve worked for the City of Zachary in some capacity since I was 12 years old," he said. "In 1984 I was a volunteer firefighter and reserve police officer, in 1988 I became a full-time police officer, and in 2011 I became your Chief of Police." He's a member of the Zachary Rotary Club and 1983 graduate of Zachary High School. "Zachary is in my blood," he said.
"I am confident that with my depth of community knowledge, relationships and vision, I can work with our next police chief, fire chief and city council to lead us into a brighter future," he said. He pledged to work with the Police Department to prevent violent crime and keep drugs out of the community and to work with the Fire Department to maintain its No. 1 fire rating. "I believe we can do all of this without raising taxes.
The election is Nov. 8.