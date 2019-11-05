Long-awaited repairs to MacHost Road are finally coming.
East Baton Rouge city-parish officials announced Oct. 30 that the crumbling, narrow route in rural eastern Zachary is among 22 roads that will be tackled in the first round of infrastructure improvements funded by the MOVEBR sales tax that voters approved last year.
Those projects should move into the construction phase within 24 to 36 months, according to a news release from the city-parish.
MacHost Road runs between Main Street to the south and Port Hudson-Pride Road to the north.
The project will cost about $10 million and include resurfacing the road, adding shoulders and sidewalks, and improving drainage.
Mayor David Amrhein said Metro Councilman Trae Welch is trying to help persuade the city-parish government to release MOVEBR funds to the City of Zachary so it can be in charge of the repairs. The city already has designs for upgrades on file; they were drawn up long ago and have sat on the shelf until now for lack of funding.
“It’s a shovel-ready project. … We’re ready to go,” Amrhein said.
The upgrades are critical, he said, because MacHost Road is unsafe and has been the scene of too many wrecks.
“It’s been substandard for years,” he said.
The half-cent, 30-year MOVEBR sales tax is expected to generate about $1 billion for infrastructure projects throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.
In addition to the announcement about the top-priority projects, the city-parish news release said several other roads — including Port Hudson-Pride Road and Rollins Road — have been placed in second- and third-tier priority levels.
More information about MOVEBR is online at movebr.brla.gov.