On Oct. 4, Heritage Ranch hosted the sixth annual Matt Flynn Open at the Copper Mill Golf Club in Zachary.
Thirty-two teams gathered to play and eat and drink in the event, which raised over $45,000 was raised in support of Heritage Ranch.
“Heritage Ranch is a place my family and I support 100%, so partnering with them for the annual golf tournament is an easy decision," Flynn said. "The ranch provides a top-notch program in an ideal environment that goes a long way toward strengthening children, their families, and our community. Their work is crucial for boys struggling with seemingly insurmountable challenges at such a critical time in their lives, as they are becoming young men.”
Since 2009, Heritage Ranch has provided outpatient family coaching, crisis navigation services, parenting seminars, corporate lunch and learns, and in-patient residential care.