The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation offers ways people can give and support team members and patients at Lane hospitals and clinics. A news release listed various actions.
Medical supply donations
Unopened hospital-quality medical and cleaning supplies will be accepted. Call or email for drop-off. Preferred items include N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable shoe covers, isolation gowns (any size), gloves (all types), Clorox wipes, bleach wipes, hydrogen peroxide wipes, hand sanitizer.
Gift cards
To say thanks to hospital employees, the foundation suggests gift cards for gas, groceries and household needs, local shops/boutiques to pick up a special treat and restaurants.
Put the gift cards in an envelope labeled “Lane Gift Card Drive” and drop off in the drive-thru or night drop box at Landmark Bank branches (1858 Church St. or 20070 Plank Road, Zachary; 12225 St. Helena St., Clinton; or 31 Kendrick St., Greensburg) or Bank of Zachary branches (4743 Main St. or 2110 Church St., Zachary; 13444 Hooper Road, Central; or 32340 La. 16, Watson).
Monetary gifts
The foundation said in the release that one of the most effective ways to help during this crisis is to give to its COVID-19 Support Fund. "The coronavirus is difficult to predict, so donations will be used to meet our most pressing needs," the release said.
Donate online with a credit card at www.lanermcfoundation.org or mail donations to Lane Foundation, Attention: Theresa Payment, 6300 Main St., Zachary, LA 70791.