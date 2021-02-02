The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department on Jan. 22-28:
Jason Arnold: 47; 5633 McKnight St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Katherine Dupuy: 29; 8074 La. 68, Jackson; theft
Courtney Forbes: 35; 2148 Maryland St., Baton Rouge; theft
Ruby Freeman: 38; 7218 Gilead Road, Clinton; two counts of theft
Jaquail Gant: 22, 4061 Kelly Lane, Slaughter; reckless operation, flight from an officer and disturbing the peace
Robert Hampton: 24; 7467 Carruth Road, Wilson; distribution/possession of Schedule 1 drugs, resisting an officer and general speed law
Nicholas Hopkins: 29; 3264 Old Baker Road, Zachary; hit-and-run
Vince Lavigne: 55; 3786 Geronimo Drive, Baton Rouge; felony theft and for fugitive warrant through Baton Rouge Police Department
Odarius Lewis: 23; 4155 Honey Suckle Drive, Zachary; reckless Operation, flight from an officer and disturbing the peace
Marcus Shavers Jr.: 21; 9645 Deer Run, Zachary; reckless operation of an off-road vehicle and flight from an officer
Shanika Stewart: 40; 5055 Green Ridge Drive, Baton Rouge; domestic abuse battery
Denise Williams: 51; 10705 Mallie Jefferson Lane, Clinton; theft
Valorre Williams: 43; 4547 Felix Lee Road; theft, simple battery and resisting an officer