Candidate announcement deadline set
The Plainsman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming general election. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Back to school supplies
From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Dr. MLK Zachary committee will be hosting its annual Back to School Supply Giveaway event at the Zachary High School gymnasium, 4100 Bronco Lane. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring a canned good for the Zachary Food Pantry.
Supplies will be provided for students in kindergarten to college. Kindergarten students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive supplies. Live entertainment, food and the library bookmobile will be available. Also, photo IDs and fingerprinting will be offered.
Summer music
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Clifton Brown and the Rusty Buckets will play in the Summer Saturday Concert Series at Americana.
Movies at the Park
The next movie at HugYourPeople Park is "How to Train Your Dragon — The Hidden World," on Aug. 9. At 7 p.m., kids can make a personalized dragon shield. The movie begins at dusk. Bring chairs or a blanket to sit on. No pets or ice chests allowed. Concessions will be on sale to help pay for the movie.
2019 Heritage Gala
The 2019 Heritage Gala to benefit Heritage Ranch is from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Crowne Plaza. Visit hrbr.org/event/2019HeritageGala-VirtuallyHeritageRanch/2 to get more details or to buy tickets and sponsorships. The evening will have a cocktail reception with dishes from Baton Rouge restaurants, live music, live and silent auctions, Kendra Scott pull, Spin-to-Win Wheel and a jewelry raffle by CUT Fine Jewelers.
Families served
The Zachary Food Pantry announced on Facebook it served 42 households on July 23, distributing 10,474 pounds of groceries.
Annual golf fundraiser
Lane RMC Foundation is registering for its second annual Golf Tournament on Sept. 20 at Beaver Creek Golf Course. All proceeds will go to benefit the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation. Visit tinyurl.com/y2b6hz6t for details and the form.
Zachary offers phone payment for utilities
The City of Zachary Utility Billing Department, in addition to other options, now offers Pay By Phone. Customers can call (225) 654-6871 to pay their utility bill over the phone using a credit or debit card. The Pay By Phone option is available 24 hours a day. A 3% convenience fee will be included.
Other options for utility payment include walk-in payments, mail payments, night drop box, draft payments and self-service kiosk at City Hall. For information, contact the billing department at (225) 654-6871.
Art Crawl coming
Each fall, the Regional Arts Council of Zachary hosts its annual Fall Art Crawl. RACZ is seeking event sponsors. Sponsorships start at $250, with the Exclusive Title Sponsor at $5,000.
Visual artists can apply to participate by completing the artist application. Jewelry artists will be in the historic village while other artists will be placed at various businesses along the route. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Visit raczonline.org for information.