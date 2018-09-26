The St. Jude Baton Rouge Affiliate Clinic at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health is celebrating 20 years of care for children with cancer and blood disorders.
One of eight St. Jude affiliates in the United States, the clinic was started in 1998 by Dr. Sheila Moore, and has witnessed tremendous growth, a news release said.
“It’s humbling to think of how far this clinic has come in 20 years and how many lives our team has touched in that time,” Moore said. “And it’s incredibly exciting to think of its future in the new freestanding hospital.”
The original location of the St. Jude Baton Rouge Affiliate Clinic was on the seventh floor of the Medical Plaza at Our Lady of the Lake. The clinic has grown to more than 20 team members, on the third floor of the Medical Plaza. There were more than 2,300 appointments to the affiliate clinic last year alone. The freestanding Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital will open in 2019.