The Rotary Club of Zachary is seeking nominations for the 2020 Zachary Citizen of the Year.
A nominee should be a resident of Zachary:
- whose life is consistent with the philosophy of Rotary, “Service above Self”
- who volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations
- who has contributed to the community on a consistent basis
- who has touched the lives of other residents
- who may have represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level
- who has made contributions to the community above and beyond his or her job or position
- who displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral character and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live
Submit in writing a brief outline of the accomplishments of the nominee to one of the following people:
Scott Buzhardt, sbuz80@bellsouth.net
Mack Lea, mleadvm@cox.net
Brent Fuselier, bfuselier@aol.com
Charlene Smith, charlenemsmith@cox.net
Nominations will close Dec. 15.