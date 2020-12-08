The Rotary Club of Zachary is seeking nominations for the 2020 Zachary Citizen of the Year.

A nominee should be a resident of Zachary:

  • whose life is consistent with the philosophy of Rotary, “Service above Self”
  • who volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations
  • who has contributed to the community on a consistent basis
  • who has touched the lives of other residents
  • who may have represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level
  • who has made contributions to the community above and beyond his or her job or position
  • who displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral character and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live

Submit in writing a brief outline of the accomplishments of the nominee to one of the following people:

Scott Buzhardt, sbuz80@bellsouth.net

Mack Lea, mleadvm@cox.net

Brent Fuselier, bfuselier@aol.com

Charlene Smith, charlenemsmith@cox.net

Nominations will close Dec. 15.

View comments