Worried about the possible loss of valuable services as well as a place to meet with friends, several Zachary residents came to the City Council meeting Tuesday to express concern about the recent sale of the Zachary Senior Center building.
The center is funded by the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging but located in a privately owned building. Councilman Lael Montgomery said he had spoken with the center’s director, who explained that the building’s longtime owner recently handed it over to his children, who then sold it.
“There’s been some rumors of the senior center moving to Baker,” said Councilwoman Laura O’Brien, who said several concerned residents have contacted her about the matter. But Montgomery said he was assured that the center won’t be relocated to Baker and that a search is underway for another suitable building in Zachary.
The city previously paid for rent and utilities at the facility on La. 19, said Mayor David Amrhein. That changed when a dedicated 2.25-mill property tax was passed to support the parishwide Council on Aging, which has since covered all expenses of the Zachary Senior Center.
Though the city has no direct control over the fate of the facility, people at the meeting pled for its help to keep a senior center open in Zachary.
“The senior citizens, they need their home here in Zachary,” said Fred West III. “I’d just like to say to the council and the mayor to do what you need to do to help to keep this in Zachary because they don’t want to be combined with other cities or other communities. If Chaneyville has one, Port Hudson has one, Baker has one, why can’t Zachary have their own? That’s the bottom line.”
Another resident, Loretta Clark, suggested that the city take on the responsibility of building a new senior center.
“You see all these people that are sitting out here?” she said. “We gather almost every day to share not only food, but friendship, developing ties that are forever going to be bonds.”
“Please consider not letting someone else operate your senior citizens’ facility when you have a city that is so progressive. Why not take on the role of making sure that your senior citizens are taken care of? Because if you live long enough, you will be a senior citizen,” she added to applause from the audience.