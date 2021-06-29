Scott Masterson, Zachary city inspector, addressed the Zachary Rotary Club on June 17. Masterson informed the Rotarians that when it comes to protecting your family, the first step is to be prepared.
He offers the following advice:
- Every home should have a fire extinguisher that is easily accessible. A good place for a fire extinguisher is under the kitchen sink.
- Be sure to have working smoke alarms and replace the batteries every six months. For smoke alarms to perform best, they need to be properly installed in every room. Under the new building code, now bonus rooms for residences must have alarms.
- It is a good idea to have a carbon monoxide detector in the home. This device will alert a CO2 leak and could help the family escape a life-threatening monoxide leak. Things that can trigger a carbon monoxide detector are malfunctions in gas appliances.
- Be sure to check windows once a year to be sure they are operable. Window escaping and fire emergency plans are an important part of fire escaping emergencies.
- Use a portable generator only when it is needed and only power essentials. It is important not to overload a generator. Never run a portable generator in the garage, even if the doors are open.
Additionally, the City of Zachary has acquired the following equipment for city emergencies:
- A high-water tactical vehicle and boats that will aid in water recuses.
- A fire ladder truck that can aid in rescues for buildings that are up to 10 stories high.
Metropolitan Councilperson Brandon Noel also recently addressed the Zachary Rotary Club.
He spoke about the Zone of Influence between East Baton Rouge Parish and Zachary. He said residential developments going up in the unincorporated areas of Zachary don't have to comply with Zachary's building standards, but their residents can send their children to Zachary schools and depend on Zachary firefighters. When it comes to new development, Noel wants to make sure both entities are on board with decisions that affect the overall community.
Noel was elected to the East Baton Rouge Parish Metropolitan Council District 1 seat in January. He first entered the public service arena in 2010, where he ran for a Zachary City Council seat at 27 and was elected to the Zachary City Council in November 2010.
He is active in the community having served both as president and a board member of the Zachary Rotary Club, and a member of the Zachary Economic Development board.
To join Rotary
The Rotary Club of Zachary is looking for potential members who want to give back to the community. If you are interested in becoming Rotarian, contact Mary Landry, President of Zachary Rotary Club, (225) 921-0152, or any Rotary Club member.
Prospective members need to:
- Meet the club’s attendance and community project participation requirements
- Be an individual of good character and good professional reputation
- Participate in at least 80% of meetings either through attendance at our club meetings or community service.
A person being considered for membership is invited by a sponsoring member to attend one or more club meetings to learn about Rotary Club. The sponsor then may submit a name of the candidate to the committee.
Responsibilities of members:
- Every member is obligated to support the club’s community service activities, fundraising and volunteer service, and is expected to serve on at least one club committee.
- Meetings are held every Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Zachary at noon and include lunch catered by Cajun Catch.
- Contribute individual monthly membership dues.