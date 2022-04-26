The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from April 15-21:
Kidrell Dantzler: 18; 3805 Lee St., Zachary; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants and two fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
Leroy Davis: 60; 5262 Harlem St., Zachary; simple criminal damage to property
Richard Delaughter: 28; 2739 La. 63, Clinton; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Rasheda Deloach: 31; 3146 Dougherty Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jordon Harris: 27; 11959 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Anthony Hawkins: 38; 1225 Cedar Trail Ave., Zachary; domestic abuse battery – pregnant victim
Nicholas Holliday: 41; 6725 Vista Oaks Court, Zachary; hit-and-run driving and domestic abuse battery aggravated assault
Mark Honey: 20; 8750 Elm Grove, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Dasia Johnson: 23; 4427 40th St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery – strangulation
Lakeesha Matthews: 22; 6725 Elm St., Wilson; simple criminal damage to property
Johnesha Nixon: 19; 1115 East Plain Port Hudson, Zachary; possession of marijuana
Victoria Perkins: 32; 4106 Old Baker Road, Zachary; domestic abuse aggravated assault
John Saxon: 35; 7743 Wimbledon Ave., Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants
Jonathan Veal: 49; 22687 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary; theft and fugitive warrants through East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office