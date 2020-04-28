Zachary schools are not requiring students to complete the lessons they are providing through online platforms. But leaders strongly encourage doing the work as they try to keep students in learning mode while school buildings are closed due to the coronavirus.
There’s also the added bonus of potentially getting better grades on end-of-year report cards next month.
Zachary’s last in-person classes were held March 13, which fell at the end of a nine-week grading period. Whatever grades students had at that time were frozen.
“The ones that do (the online work) are able to improve their grades,” said Superintendent Scott Devillier. “If you don’t do it, then we’re not going to actually lower the grade that they had at the time when we let out. They can only increase their grade during this period.”
Since spring break ended, students have been logging on to the i-Ready and Edgenuity platforms to watch recorded video lessons from their teachers, view handouts and turn in assignments. Prior to the break, parents were asked to pick up from the schools packets stuffed with worksheets and other materials to keep students’ minds busy in the short term.
The Zachary district has used both i-Ready and Edgenuity in the past, but not on a wide scale. Teachers have been finding other ways to reach their students, such as posting videos of themselves reading books to schools’ Facebook pages.
Like many school districts nationwide, Zachary’s abrupt move to virtual learning has come at a cost. Because of all the unknowns associated with the coronavirus pandemic, education officials aren’t sure how big the final price tag will be or what funding may be available to assist them.
“That’s the biggest question most people have: ‘Yes, we understand you want us to do this, but how are we supposed to do it?’ ” Devillier said.
One problem with online teaching is that not everyone has a computer at home. In Zachary, the school system recently finished purchasing and handing out 1,500 computers to students who didn't have one.
Devillier said he’ll worry about recouping that money later.
“We’ll go through the process, but at this point, we did what we needed to do to continue educating the children,” he said.
Students, parents and teachers should be prepared for the possibility of virtual schooling again next year, Devillier said. Some health experts have warned that a second wave of coronavirus infections could strike in the fall or winter, forcing schools to shutter their facilities and switch to online instruction again.
It’s also possible, Devillier said, that schools won’t open their doors in August like usual.
“Who knows if we’re going to start on time?” he said. “Are you going to be able to start as a traditional school year would normally start, or are we going to start with students being online again?”
Whatever happens, all Zachary students likely will begin the 2020-21 school year with an evaluation of where they stand academically, Devillier said. Some grades already take those kinds of tests.
As for students who are wrapping up their time in Zachary schools this year, officials are still working on alternatives to a traditional graduation ceremony.
“We will have some events to honor graduates,” Devillier said, but details haven’t been nailed down yet. He said an announcement should be made within the next few days.