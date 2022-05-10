Mary Manhein has the persona of a kindly grandmother, but the retired forensic anthropologist is nothing short of a rock star mesmerizing crowds with tales of bodies, bones and putting faces on people robbed of life and basic identity.
The former Zachary resident and author addressed a gathering of all five Zachary books clubs May 4, and told stories of how her famous cases and solving murders helped spawn a career as a mystery writer.
Manhein, the retired director of the Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory at LSU, is the author of nonfiction works "The Bone Lady: Life as a Forensic Anthropologist" and "Trail of Bones: More Cases from the Files of a Forensic Anthropologist."
Her mystery novel, "Floating Souls: The Canal Murders," is set in New Orleans, as is her latest mystery, "Murder in the Cities of the Dead." The main character is — no stretch — a forensic anthropologist investigating a murder and navigating a romantic history with the local coroner.
The protagonist life’s work isn’t the only sampling from reality in the book. Brutus, the Great Dane in the mystery, is based on the dog Manhein had when she lived in Zachary.
“I loved that dog, but he was notorious for getting in trouble,” she said before the crowd broke into a roaring laughter. “I had to tie him up, but he would go over to the neighbor's house on Sunday and steal the wet bluejeans off the clothesline in back of the house. I had to wash them, get them wet, and look for the car to be gone from across the street. He was so bad.”
Manhein’s mysteries have a following in young and old readers. “I think kids from six years old to 100 years old are reading these books because they're fun mysteries,” she said. “They don't have anything horrible going on in them and so I think that, more than likely, they would like that.”
A grandmother seeking a recommendation for a teen was told not to discount a young person’s interest in the real stories from Manhein’s career. “He might even like the nonfiction ones because kids are into nonfiction,” Manhein said. “And again, there's nothing scary in them. They just say the truth.”
The truth of her work with the FACES Lab brought her international fame. In nearly four decades, Manhein helped authorities identify the remains of hundreds of people. In "Bone Remains," she offers details of several cases, but she told the book club members that she is still surprised how her life and work evolved. “I never thought I'd be doing something like this not coming from rural north Louisiana/southern Arkansas,” she said. “I always wanted to go to college but couldn’t afford to. I started as a freshman at LSU at about 30. So, I just took over.”
Manhein’s famous cases were often sad turns of events, but she is certain her work brought justice and closure. Those cases included helping tie evidence to convicted serial killer Derrick Todd Lee and being a part of the team sent to identify remains after the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster.
Heartbreak is still evident in Manhein’s voice when she speaks of Baby Doe, a young child whose body and head were found in different spots. Baby Doe had decomposed considerably, but Manhein’s team was able to create a three-dimensional clay image that was recognized by a close relative.
DNA evidence was used to identify the child and bring her killers to justice. “Unfortunately, it doesn't bring this child back,” Manhein said. “She was a precious little child who was so happy with that caregiver. So, these kinds of things just break your heart, but I was up there again in Kansas for the reburial. So, it was great to be able to do that.”