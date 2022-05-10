Live music Friday
The Cam Pyle Band will play at 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 13, for Downtown Live at the Gazebo. The band plays a variety of music, including '80s and '90s, rock and classic rock, top 40, hip-hop and Motown. The show is free. Food trucks, face painting, specialty cotton candy, beer/wine and sno-balls will be available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Leave pets and ice chests at home.
Check out the library
The Zachary Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library has several events this week.
Two classes will work with Microsoft products.
How to Use Microsoft PowerPoint is set for 2 p.m., Thursday, May 12, in the meeting room. Introduction to Microsoft Word is 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, in the meeting room.
For children, an Elephant Story and Craft will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 18, in the Children's Room.
Buy a veteran's brick
Honor a veteran or service member this Memorial Day with a personalized commemorative brick at the Wall of Veterans at Regional Veterans Park. Regional Veterans Park is on the campus of Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main St., Zachary. For information, visit regionalveteranspark.org or call (225) 938-1686.
Sidewalk Chalk Day
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14, show you artistic side during Sidewalk Chalk Day for all ages at the weekly Farmers Market in HugYourPeople Memorial Park, downtown Zachary.
Water Sports Festival
A Water Sports Festival and Professional Extreme Water Sports Competition and Show will take place June 18 at Tri-Lakes, Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School, 18605 Barnett Road, in Zachary.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. Limited VIP tickets are $100 per person and include refreshments. No ice chests allowed. Concessions available on site.