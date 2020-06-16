Hayden Duplantier, of Zachary, is the recipient of the 2020 Georgia-Pacific Port Hudson scholarship.
Since 1999, the Georgia-Pacific Port Hudson Operations has provided a nonendowed scholarship for a Zachary High School student planning to study engineering at LSU. This scholarship was established to assist high school students improve and expand their educational capabilities.
Duplantier finished Zachary High School with a 4.04 weighted grade-point average, scored 35 on the ACT and graduated summa cum laude. He played snare drum in the ZHS Band of Blue, received the Outstanding Student for Customer Service recognition and attended literary rally for AP physics. Hayden plans to study chemical engineering at LSU and hopes to attend law school. His parents Andre and Kara Duplantier.
“We are proud to invest in the success of our young people and looking forward to the many contributions they will make as professionals and citizens in their communities.” said Greg Bosch, vice president of Port Hudson Operations.