The Zachary High School girls basketball team finished the regular season 19-12 and entered the 2022 LHSAA 5A championship tournament as an 18 seed.
The team's opening matchup was on the road to play the 15 seed Southside (19-10) on Feb. 17 in Lafayette. Coach Tami McClure and the Broncos came out ready to play, rolling to a 69-40 road playoff victory.
The Broncos had eight players score with freshman Tiarra McPipe (20 points) and junior Alissa O’Dell (13 points) leading the scoring.
“I’m so proud of these girls, it was a team win,” McClure said. “They were locked in from the beginning to the end of the game."
McClure elaborated on the components of the “team” win when she noted that “everyone contributed in some way, whether it was scoring, rebounding, defense, taking charges or encouraging their teammates from the bench, it was an amazing sight to witness.”
With the win, the Broncos were at home to play the 2 seed Parkway (28-1) at ZHS on Feb. 21.
The ZHS boys team has also had an incredible ride in 2022 that has included long trips to compete in large tournaments in Texas, last second buzzer-beaters to beat St. Pauls (the No. 1 team in Division 1) in a televised game and a slew of wins along the way.
The regular season and district 4-5A finale took place on Feb. 18 as the ZHS boys (31-3) traveled to Scotlandville for the local grudge match against the Hornets (23-6).
This was the only time this season when ZHS and Scotlandville have faced each other in basketball. As Scotlandville will compete in the Division 1 tournament and ZHS will compete in the 5A brackets, the prize for this game was both the district 4-5A championship and bragging rights. There would be no rematch in the playoffs but rather one game for old rivals to decide who is best.
The Broncos finished the sweep of district foes defeating the Hornets (58-47). “All credit goes to my amazing coaching staff and those kids,” coach Jon McClinton said.
The work continues this week as the 5A playoffs begin. Though the brackets were not set at the time of writing, there is no doubt that ZHS will be the top seed and open the playoffs with a home game.
“The job is not finished," McClinton said. "Our goal is to win another state championship, and that quest begins Monday.”