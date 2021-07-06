In January, former Zachary High School Bronco Kellton Hollins, a member of the 2015 5A state football champion, entered the NCAA transfer portal indicating he was ready to leave TCU.
At TCU, Hollins earned Academic All Big 12 First-Team and was a leader through his outreach in the Fort Worth, Texas, community earning semifinalist recognition for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year. On the semifinalist recognition, Hollins noted, “I enjoy being noticed for being more than football. I was put here on Earth to provide service to others and it was good to get some validation of the work I am doing. It was encouraging and humbling.”
To say service is important to Hollins is an understatement.
“When I stepped foot on the TCU campus, I began to find my purpose and my purpose is to serve others, which was ingrained into me by my family,” Hollins said. Further explaining, he puts it in simple but powerful terms when talking about his approach: “how can I leave the community in a better place than when I found it.”
His extracurricular activity at TCU included being a part of the First Year Experience, TCU Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Big-12 Student Athlete Advisory Committee, Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Worth, speaking at several schools in the Fort Worth area and was the president of the TCU Strong Players Are Reaching Kids (SPARK) organization. SPARK’s mission is to reach out to youth and let them know that they do not have to be a product of their environment.
If case you have not figured out from reading this far, Hollins is special. He is a bit of a throwback in that he went to college to get an education and football provided his opportunity.
No, Hollins is not a “hang around, stay eligible, and declare for the NFL draft” kind of guy. Need proof? At TCU, he received an undergraduate degree in Youth Advocacy and Educational Studies and a master's degree in curriculum studies. Hollins will use his extra year of football eligibility to earn a Master's of Business Administration at Louisiana Tech University.
Hollins made news at TCU when, as a team leader, he spoke to his coach about the coaches’ routine use of a racially insensitive language. Was he scared to speak to a person of authority who held the power to continue or discontinue his scholarship? Would this adversely affect his playing time?
“I was not afraid to confront him because it is my duty as a Black man to stand up for myself, protect myself and become the type of person I want to be that makes the community better, pushes the country forward, and makes the world better.”
He further describes that “I was just holding someone accountable and it is no different than dealing with someone on the street. I don’t put people on a pedestal when they need to be held accountable for their actions or held accountable for racism.”
Hollins notes that addressing racism and having those conversation is not a simple process. “It’s hard but we have to do the work. It’s a tough conversation for everyone,” Hollins commented.
Though it may be hard, Hollins noted that his mantra is “we have to decide who we want to be as individuals and stand for something even if it means sacrificing everything.”
On why he chose Louisiana Tech for his last year, Hollins quipped that “they recruited me out of high school and when I entered the transfer portal, Tech was intentional and honest with me during the recruitment process.”
“It was the right setup, as they were looking for someone to play guard and center and were also looking for a leader," he said.
His teammates and coaches at TCU nicknamed him “the Governor of Louisiana.” Welcome back to Louisiana Governor Kellton Hollins.