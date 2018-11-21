Giving thanks and helping hands, Bank of Zachary staff members encouraged donations to help feed “Hungry Tommy” on Thursday, Nov. 8 at the Church Street branch.
The bank was a part of the 2018 Zachary Community Food Bank “Pack The Pantry” Food Drive held Nov. 7-15.
In addition to the local businesses, Zachary Community Schools students competed to see which school could collect the most food. All donations will remain in Zachary. Donations are accepted all year long on Mondays and by appointment at the Food Pantry located at 5640 Rollins Road.