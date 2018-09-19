Zachary school officials are planning to spend as much as $1.5 million to renovate the press box and make other improvements at Zachary High School’s football stadium.

Members of the School Board’s operations and finance committees heard about the plans — which also include adding about 800 more seats and building a new entrance plaza — at their meetings on Tuesday.

The school district first began looking into upgrading the dilapidated press box several months ago. The 1,960-square-feet structure was built decades ago and is too small to fit all the media workers who now come to the championship team’s games.

+6 Zachary school board discusses need, process taken for upgraded press box at special meeting Zachary High School’s football team has won two state championships in the past three years. And with championships comes increased interest i…

Leaders initially hoped to fix up the press box for under $750,000. But they only got a handful of bids for the project, and the board ended up rejecting them all because they were over budget.

Superintendent Scott Devillier and his staff are now looking at spending more and pursuing a larger-scale upgrade at the stadium.

Not only will the press box be remodeled and enlarged by 360 square feet — a new entrance plaza and ticket booth will be built, and more bleachers will installed on the south side of the stadium.

“We don’t have enough seating in the stadium,” which is a safety concern, Devillier said.

Board members got to review plans by BCB Architects, a Baton Rouge firm, on Tuesday. Henry Carville, president of the firm, recommended a budget of $1.5 million for the project, but said he hopes to spend less.

“I’m confident that this time, we’ll be able to get it within the budget,” Carville said. He added, however, that recently imposed tariffs could affect the price of materials, such as aluminum for the bleachers.

Football coach David Brewerton said $1.5 million is still far less than some schools spend on their press boxes and stadiums.

“I think this is what we need and it’s going to be nice,” he said. “It’s going to be ... something people can be proud of, but it’s not going to be gaudy.”

The finance committee agreed to recommend the $1.5 million budget to the full board at its next meeting, which is set for Oct. 2. Once the board approves the budget, the district can seek bids.

Devillier said he hopes to award the project to a contractor by December and begin work soon after.