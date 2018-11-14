Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area will be providing free, confidential memory screenings at churches, medical clinics and YMCAs during November, which is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month.
These events also provide a valuable opportunity to learn more about lifestyle choices for successful aging. No registration is required for these screenings, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
- Nov. 16 at the A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge; St. Joseph the Worker Church, 3304 La. 70, Pierre Part; and Alzheimer’s Services, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge.
For information, visit alzbr.org.