Zachary homecoming rolls Advocate staff report Oct 10, 2018 - 3:00 pm Facebook Twitter Email Buy Now A football is thrown from one of the floats at the Zachary homecoming parade held on Friday. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY FREDERICK SCHIELE Buy Now This float in the Zachary High School homecoming parade read Mirror, mirror on the wall who’s the greatest of them all, Zachary.' ADVOCATE PHOTO BY FREDERICK SCHIELE Buy Now Parade attendees line the streets as the floats pass by at the Zachary homecoming parade Friday. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY FREDERICK SCHIELE Buy Now The Zachary Junior ROTC leads the Zachary homecoming parade through downtown Zachary Friday. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY FREDERICK SCHIELE Buy Now A group of Zachary students sit atop a Zachary fire truck throwing candy along the parade route at the Zachary homecoming parade on Friday. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY FREDERICK SCHIELE Buy Now This vehicle with pulls a float for Zachary Early Learning Center and Northwestern Elementary down the parade route at the Zachary homecoming parade. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY FREDERICK SCHIELE Buy Now These guys threw hands full of candy to the crowd at the Zachary homecoming parade held on Friday. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY FREDERICK SCHIELE Buy Now Lanay Mealey, a freshman at Zachary High, rides the parade route on the top of a Corvette at the Zachary homecoming parade. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY FREDERICK SCHIELE Buy Now One of the many floats that filled the streets at the Zachary homecoming parade. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY FREDERICK SCHIELE Buy Now These students dress as Dalmatians as they ride the parade route at the Zachary homecoming parade. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY FREDERICK SCHIELE Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Zachary High celebrated homecoming with several activities last week, including a parade through the city. Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Baton Rouge Breaking News Stay in the know about Baton Rouge's biggest news headlines. Sign up today for our newsletter! Sign up Manage Lists Facebook Twitter Email Print Save View comments Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Darlene Denstorff225.336.6952Online submission orContact by e-mail Reporter: Leila Pitchford-English225.388.0731 orContact by e-mail P.O. Box 368, Clinton, LA 70722 To place a death notice: Obituary department225.388.0289Online submission orContact by e-mail For delivery issues: Circulation department225.388.0200Contact by e-mail For ad inquiries: Contact William Gauthier225.388.0249 Send an e-mail For legal advertising: Legal notices department225.388.0128 orContact by e-mail To place an ad in the Classifieds section: Classified department225.383.0111Online submission or Contact by e-mail To place a wedding or engagement announcement: 225.388.0738Online submission orContact by e-mail Send mail to P.O. Box 588 Baton Rouge, LA 70821