The City of Baker will host the Louisiana Office of Public Health and Louisiana National Guard as they administer free COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Baker city hall.
First, second and booster COVID-19 vaccines will be available.
To receive booster meet one of these criteria:
• 65 years and older
• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago, a news release said.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.
CDC’s recommendations allow for mix and match dosing for booster shots.
Please remember to bring your identification and if you are getting a second dose or booster, your vaccination card.