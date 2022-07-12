The June Zachary Community Schools District School Board meeting honored retiring teacher Erin Curry and her 46-year teaching career.
She thanked the school system and the community for their continued support. Curry taught for 42 years in Zachary schools and said she has taught three generations of students.
Northwestern Elementary School honored her with a retirement celebration. The statement from the school said, “Today we honored an incredible woman! Today we shared how much she has impacted our school, our community, our children, and our lives! Erin Curry, Zachary Schools and our families have been blessed by your dedication and love for our children! Your selfless heart has been an example for us! You have shown us how to think of others first, how to teach because we love children and their families and how to love our school family deeply.”
Two Zachary High students were recognized for their community service and fundraising. For the past two years, sisters Micheala and Nyla Doiron have raised money for the school's special education department. As softball players, they came up with an idea to teach softball lessons to kids in town to raise money for a cause. Michaela recently graduated and will be playing softball at Trine University, in Indiana.
The board also recognized Copper Mill Elementary Teacher T’Era Lewis, who was named a Louisiana Accelerated Math Teacher Leader. These leaders were selected through a competitive process from a large pool of applicants to create resources that support “Accelerate: Louisiana’s Pre-K through High School Tutoring Strategy.”
The Louisiana Department of Education said, “The success of this endeavor to provide Louisiana schools and systems with actionable resources to address unfinished math learning through timely support could not have been realized without the efforts and dedication of these Teacher Leaders.”