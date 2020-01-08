Prime Timers of Zachary celebrated its Christmas program and dinner on Dec. 5.
Ben Waites performed a variety of songs including popular, Christmas and religious selections. Waites was born with arthrogryposis and must use a wheelchair. He graduated from Louisiana College with studies in music, communications and theater arts.
The group ate gumbo and potato salad with a variety of desserts and drinks.
Seniors who would like to join in the new year can call (225) 654-2755. The group has activities three times a month.