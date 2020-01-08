Unknown.jpeg

Dora Kirkwood, program chairwoman; Ben Waites, singer; and Debi Masahw, group leader, attend the Prime Timers of Zachary's Christmas program.

 Provided photo

Prime Timers of Zachary celebrated its Christmas program and dinner on Dec. 5.

Ben Waites performed a variety of songs including popular, Christmas and religious selections. Waites was born with arthrogryposis and must use a wheelchair. He graduated from Louisiana College with studies in music, communications and theater arts. 

The group ate gumbo and potato salad with a variety of desserts and drinks.

Seniors who would like to join in the new year can call (225) 654-2755. The group has activities three times a month.

View comments