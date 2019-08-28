Scott Dieterich comes back to Zachary
During the 2019-2020 school year the students at Copper Mill Elementary will see a new face teaching physical education. He'll also be roaming the sidelines at Zachary High School football games. Though new to Copper Mill, Scott Dieterich is not new to folks who have watched the Zachary High School Broncos on Friday nights. Dieterich served as an assistant to former coach Bob Howell in 2005.
Dieterich played quarterback at Baker High School in the 1980s and migrated to McNeese State University, where he was a four-year letterman and starter at quarterback.
“My first two years, Steve Ensminger was our offensive coordinator and Sonny Jackson came in as head coach for my last three years,” Dieterich said.
It was there that he first met Kenny Guillot, who coached the offense.
“My senior year I thought we had a chance to win the conference, but two early losses killed us,” Dieterich said.
After finishing his education at McNeese with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology, he obtained a master’s degree in administration and supervision while serving as a graduate assistant. It was also at McNeese where he met current Zachary linebackers coach Johnny Nagle, who is going into his 44th year of coaching at the high school and college level.
Coaching and education experience? Try 28 years in the high school ranks starting in the Lake Charles area at LaGrange and Sam Houston. In 2001 he moved back to the Baton Rouge area to serve as the offensive coordinator for his former college coach (Kenny Guillot) at Parkview.
“My wife and I both had aging parents, and we thought it might be a good time to come back to the Baton Rouge area,” Dieterich said. “Coach Guillot called me and said, ‘I hear you're looking for a job and want to move back to Baton Rouge. I’m about to get back into coaching and want you.’”
When he got to Parkview, he may have regretted the move.
“All we wanted to do was have a winning season. We had a dump for a locker room, and they never had even had spring practice,” Dieterich said.
Success would come with Dieterich’s smash-mouth, triple-option offenses helping lead the Eagles to five state championships and three state runner-up finishes.
In 2006 he took a break from Parkview and came to Zachary. “I called Bob and said if you have a spot, let me know,” Dieterich said.
He was at Zachary for one year and moved back to Parkview.
That Zachary team went undefeated during the regular season and lost to Ouachita in the playoffs. He can remember the details of the Ouachita game like it was yesterday. Coltrin Williams was the quarterback. He was also a familiar face for Dieterich when he came back to Zachary as Williams serves as an officer at Copper Mill. “I saw him the other day and told him 'your ears must burn because I talk you up all the time as the Houdini in the 2005 backfield,' ” Dieterich said.
Dieterich will be coaching the quarterbacks and assisting offensive coordinator Kenny Langois and the rest of the offensive coaching staff. “The resources here and the things that Coach Brewerton gets done are amazing, and I love it here. The biggest difference between Zachary and Parkview is the number of kids and the ability to have them play on one side of the ball (offense or defense),” Dieterich said.
On his philosophy of coaching the quarterbacks, he reflected on his days as a quarterback.
“I was most successful with Coach Ensminger because he never overloaded us, and I try to do the same thing.” For Keilon Brown he can provide comparison and motivation by reflecting on his cousin Reggie Hayes, whom Dieterich coached as a quarterback at Parkview.
Though Dieterich is a triple option guy, he is excited to work with a different system. “I am excited about something different. Brew is first class, and you migrate toward coaching staffs and people. I have always respected Brew and knew and worked with Jason Davis and a lot of these guys.” Dieterich said. “I feel like I’ve worked with those guys for a long time because I have known them and coached against them for years.”
Dieterich has been married to his wife, Joana Atkinson Dieterich, for 27 years. Their daughter, Mazie, recently graduated from Louisiana Tech University, and daughter Mary Scott is a freshman at the University of Southern Mississippi.